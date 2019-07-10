× 4-year-old Gary boy who drowned identified, coroner says

HOBART, Ind. — A 4-year-old boy that drowned Tuesday at Robinson Lake has been identified.

The Lake County coroner’s office identified the boy as David Flemister.

Hobart police and fire crews arrived at Robinson Lake Park, 5250 S. Liverpool Road, Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. after people pulled him from the water. Police and bystanders performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Flemister, who was from Gary, was rushed to the St. Mary Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6 p.m.

41.524667 -87.313727