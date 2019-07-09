× Police: Woman sexually assaulted near Millennium Park after chasing man who stole from her

CHICAGO — A woman was sexually assaulted near Millennium Park after chasing a man who stole her belongings at a CTA stop, police said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday on the CTA Red Line platform at Dearborn and Washington. Police said a 27-year-old woman was waiting on the platform when a man approached her, took her personal property and fled the scene.

The woman then chased the man to the 100 block of E. Randolph, where he sexually assaulted her, according to police.

The woman was transported to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.