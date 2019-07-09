Wednesday could be hottest day of 2019 so far

Wednesday is shaping up to be the hottest day of 2019.

Temperatures are likely to soar well into the 90s in the afternoon. Combined with high levels of humidity, it will produce heat indexes above 100 degrees for many locations.

The hot, humid atmosphere will be ripe to produce scattered strong to severe thunderstorms by the evening across 30% to 40% of the metro area.

The heaviest storms are capable of large hail and damaging winds.

Cooler, less humid air follows on Thursday.

