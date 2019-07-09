Video shows Wisconsin dairy farmer playing peek-a-boo with cow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — A Wisconsin dairy farmer started a game of peek-a-boo with one of his cows, and the cow actually played back.

Jason Leedle and his wife, Lindsay, run a dairy farm with their family in Lake Geneva.

Jason was washing his hands when the cow came up to a window near the sink. Jason started to duck down, so she followed his lead.

They kept the game going for a bit too. Lindsay posted their game on Facebook and was laughing right at the start of the video.

Their children even decided to nickname the cow "Peekaboo" because of the encounter.