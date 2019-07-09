Rosie & The Rivets perform live!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rosie & The Rivets performed live this morning at WGN. Singing the classic "Please Mr. Postman" by The Marvelettes, the retro-inspired band added their very own unique twist to the song. Rosie & The Rivets will be performing live at the Arlington Heights Summer Concert Series, Wednesday, July 10th.

Rosie and the Rivets

Arlington Heights Summer Concert Series

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

7:00 p.m. -8:30 p.m.

410 N. Arlington Heights Rd.

Arlington Heights, IL.

For more information about Rosie & The Rivets check out their website Rosieandtherivets.com