Rosie & The Rivets perform live!

Posted 11:47 AM, July 9, 2019, by

Rosie & The Rivets performed live this morning at WGN. Singing the classic "Please Mr. Postman" by The Marvelettes, the retro-inspired band added their very own unique twist to the song. Rosie & The Rivets will be performing live at the Arlington Heights Summer Concert Series, Wednesday, July 10th.

Rosie and the Rivets
Arlington Heights Summer Concert Series
Wednesday, July 10, 2019
7:00 p.m. -8:30 p.m.
410 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL.

For more information about Rosie & The Rivets check out their website Rosieandtherivets.com

