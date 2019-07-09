Phil Thompson discusses baseball and Bears on Tuesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In his role for the Chicago Tribune, Phil Thompson covers a number of different topics in Windy City sports.

One of those had great interest to Jarrett Payton - the odds for Mitchell Trubisky to win the NFL MVP. Could the third-year quarterback end up being the best of the NFL

So Phil talked about that with Jarrett and Josh Frydman on Tuesday's Sports Feed, while also discussing the Cubs, White Sox, and MLB All-Star Game.

The guys were able get through those topics during two segments on Tuesday's show, and you can watch the full discussion in the video above or below.