Man believed to be holding woman, child hostage in Posen: sources

POSEN, Ill. — A stand-off is underway in south suburban Posen.

Sources told WGN a man who may have a gun is believed to be holding a woman and child hostage inside a home.

The South Suburban Emergency Response Team is responding. SkyCam9 spotted armed officers in tactical gear surrounding the home on Blaine Avenue.

A source said this started with an altercation between two people outside.

It’s not known if police have been able to make contact with the man inside the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.