Lunchbreak: Lobster Horseshoe

Chris De La Cueva, executive chef at Ironside Bar & Galley

Ironside Bar & Galley

546 N. Wells St., Chicago

Recipe:

1 piece of brioche bread, sliced one-inch thick

1 4oz burger patty

1 slice white cheddar cheese

16 tablespoons butter

8 tablespoons all purpose flour

24oz heavy cream

1 ½ cups aged parmesan cheese

1 bay leaf

1 ½ tablespoons minced garlic

1 ½ tablespoons minced shallot

⅛ cups white wine

6oz (3/4 cup) hand-cut fries

3 quarts of canola oil

5oz (between ½ cup & ¾ cup) lobster meat

3 tablespoons chopped green onions

3 tablespoons minced parsley

1 tablespoon minced calabrian chilies

1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice

¼ cup salt

¼ cup black pepper

Directions:

Step 1:

In small pot, saute garlic and shallots together with 8 tablespoons of butter on medium heat. Once translucent deglaze with white wine; after 3-4 minutes add the four. Cook everything together for another 2 to 3 minutes. Add the heavy cream and bay leaf. Bring to a simmer then slowly add the aged parmesan cheese. Once all the aged parmesan cheese is incorporated season with salt and pepper. Set to the side on low heat

Step 2: In a large pot add the canola oil. Bring oil to 275 degrees. Place fries in oil and blanch for 4 minutes. Remove fries and set on a cooling rack or dry paper towels

Step 3:

Turn a cast iron skillet to medium high heat. Toast the sliced brioche on both sides with one tablespoon of butter. Once toasted set to the side on a plate. Season the beef patty with salt and pepper; place patty in cast iron. Cook to desired temperature. Once reached desired temperature add the sliced cheddar.

Step 4:

Bring the same pot of oil to 350 degrees add the fries cook until golden brown — about 3 to 4 minutes. Place cooked fries on dry paper towel or cooling rack and season with salt and pepper.

Step 5: In small pot on low heat add the all the remaining butter. Once butter is melted add Calabrianchiles, green onions, minced parsley, lemon juice, and lobster meat. Stir to combine over low heat for 1 minute.

To build the sandwich:

Place cooked beef patty on toasted brioche; top it with fries. Add the Parmesan cheese sauce; top with lobster salad and then garnish with minced parsley and minced green onions.