CHICAGO — It’s that time of year everyone loves! Convenience store 7-Eleven is giving away free Slurpees on July 11 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

If you download the 7REWARDS app, you can receive a coupon for a second free Slurpee. The coupon can only be used starting July 12 and is valid for 30 days.

Free Slurpees can also be delivered through the 7NOW app.

Blueberry Lemonade is their newest Slurpee flavor.