Father and brother of Chinese scholar expected to testify Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. — A jury will hear arguments in the sentencing phase for the man convicted of kidnapping and killing a Chinese scholar at the University of Illinois.

The father and brother of Yingying Zhang are expected to testify Tuesday in the sentencing hearing for Brendt Christensen.

A jury convicted Christensen of killing Zhang near the University of Illinois in June of 2017. That jury must now decide if he gets life in prison or the death penalty.

Illinois doesn’t have the death penalty, but this a federal case.