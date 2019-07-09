Farm Aid Festival Returns For 2019 With Great Food and Music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Farm Aid Festival is coming back to the Chicago area this year. The festival now features both music and food due to their "Home Grown" program and now offer games, art and other hands on activities for further entertainment . The concert was originally organized and created by Willie Nelson with the goal of raising money for U.S family farmers back in 1985 at Illinois's Memorial Stadium. Dean had brought in Farm Aid Associate Director Glenda Yoder to share the current state of the festival and its history. The Farm Aid Festival has a large list of performers such as Margo Price, Yola, Brothers Osborne, Lucas Nelson, Jamey Johnson, and more.

The event will be happening at Alpine Valley Music Theater East Troy, Wisconsin on Saturday, September 21.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 12

You can get more info at https://www.farmaid.org/festival/ or https://www.livenation.com/