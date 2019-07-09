Everything you need to know about Taste of Chicago 2019

Photo Gallery
CHICAGO — Are you ready to stuff your stomach with some of Chicago’s finest dishes? The Taste of Chicago runs July 10-14 and we have your full guide to help you navigate all the mouth-watering dishes.
Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St.
Free admission (ticket purchase required for food)
Wednesday – Friday: 11a.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Restaurants:
There will be 82 restaurants this year, including 37 new restaurants, 24 pop-up restaurants and 17 food trucks. Here is the full list of places to choose from:
Arun’s Thai Restaurant
Aunty Joy’s Jamaican Kitchen
Beat Kitchen
Ben’s Bar-Be-Cue
Billy Goat Tavern
BJ’s Market & Bakery
Brazilian Bowl Inc.
Buona Beef
Buscia’s Bacon Buns
Caffe Gelato Soiree
Chicago’s Dog House
Churro Factory
Connie’s Pizza
Doom Street Eats
Esperanza
Franco’s Ristorante
Frannie’s Café Inc
Frönen
Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize
Gold Coast Dogs
Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls
Iyanze
Josephine’s Cooking
Kasia’s Deli
La Mexicana
Lao Sze Chuan
Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
Premier Rollin BBQ
Rainbow Cone
Ricobene’s
Robinson’s No 1 Ribs
Seoul Taco
Texas de Brazil
The Cookie Crate
The Eli’s Cheesecake Company
The Slab Bar-B-Que
The Star of Siam
Ukai Japanese Restaurant
Vee Vee’s African Restaurant
Yum Dum
Yvolina’s Tamales
POP-UP RESTAURANTS:
90 Miles Cuban Café
A Place by Damao
Bar Takito
Barangaroos Aussie Pies
BettyBop Shop
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
Black Dog Gelato
Classic Cobbler
Dmen Tap
Dog Haus
Egg Rolls Etc.
Gordo’s Homemade Ice Cream Bars
Jason’s Deli
Jeannie’s Flan Inc.
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
Jus Sandwiches
Kitchen 17
Luella’s Gospel Bird
Madame VanderKloot’s Weiner Emporium
Nourish Catering
Seafood City Supermarket (Grill City)
These Wingz?
Warm Belly Bakery
Wood Fire Counter
Food Trucks:
American Glory
Aztec Dave’s Food Truck
Beavers Coffee + Donuts
Big Wang’s Chinese Street Food
Coastline Catering
Da Pizza Dude
Giordano’s
Harold’s Chicken
La Cocinita
Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp
Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
Ms. Tittle’s Cupcakes
Pink Flamingo (Flamingo Rum Club)
Pink Taco
The Lifeway Kefir Shop
Three Legged Tacos
Whadda Jerk
TRANSPORTATION:
Metra: Metra is adding trains and making changes to the schedules on some lines this weekend to accommodate people
The commuter rail agency said there will be extra trains on the BNSF line starting Wednesday in downtown Chicago. Additional inbound trains will also be operating along the Union Pacific West Line on Saturday.
The changes will remain in place throughout the five-day event.
If you will be driving to the events, or are trying to avoid it, there will be streets closed off.
Street Closures: The following streets will be closed during the Taste of Chicago until 4 p.m. Monday, July 16.
- Columbus, from Monroe to Balbo. Then, from Balbo to Roosevelt. (Balbo will remain open to traffic)
- Jackson, from Michigan to Lake Shore Drive
- Congress, from Columbus to Congress Parkway semi-circle
Parking: Once you get to the festival, you can park inside of Millennium Garages.
Biking: If you’re thinking of biking to the fest instead, parking is available along the perimeter of Grant and Millennium Park.
ENTERTAINMENT:
If you want to take a break from stuffing your stomach with goodies, you can jam out to some great music! There will be a different artist performing each day of the Taste of Chicago with daily concerts at the Goose Island Stage, and nightlight concerts at Petrillo Music Shell. All of these concerts are free to the public.
Wednesday, July 10: Sunflower Bean, Courtney Barnett
Thursday, July 11: Cultura Profética, Bomba Estéreo
Friday, July 12: Taylor Bennett, De La Soul
Saturday, July 13: Joywave, lovelytheband, The Strumbellas
Sunday, July 14: Bilal, Meshell Ndegeocello, India.Arie