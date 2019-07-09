Everything you need to know about Taste of Chicago 2019

CHICAGO — Are you ready to stuff your stomach with some of Chicago’s finest dishes? The Taste of Chicago runs July 10-14 and we have your full guide to help you navigate all the mouth-watering dishes.

Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

Free admission (ticket purchase required for food)

Wednesday – Friday: 11a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Restaurants:

There will be 82 restaurants this year, including 37 new restaurants, 24 pop-up restaurants and 17 food trucks. Here is the full list of places to choose from:

Arun’s Thai Restaurant

Aunty Joy’s Jamaican Kitchen

Beat Kitchen

Ben’s Bar-Be-Cue

Billy Goat Tavern

BJ’s Market & Bakery

Brazilian Bowl Inc.

Buona Beef

Buscia’s Bacon Buns

Caffe Gelato Soiree

Chicago’s Dog House

Churro Factory

Connie’s Pizza

Doom Street Eats

Esperanza

Franco’s Ristorante

Frannie’s Café Inc

Frönen

Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize

Gold Coast Dogs

Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls

Iyanze

Josephine’s Cooking

Kasia’s Deli

La Mexicana

Lao Sze Chuan

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Premier Rollin BBQ

Rainbow Cone

Ricobene’s

Robinson’s No 1 Ribs

Seoul Taco

Texas de Brazil

The Cookie Crate

The Eli’s Cheesecake Company

The Slab Bar-B-Que

The Star of Siam

Ukai Japanese Restaurant

Vee Vee’s African Restaurant

Yum Dum

Yvolina’s Tamales

POP-UP RESTAURANTS:

90 Miles Cuban Café

A Place by Damao

Bar Takito

Barangaroos Aussie Pies

BettyBop Shop

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

Black Dog Gelato

Classic Cobbler

Dmen Tap

Dog Haus

Egg Rolls Etc.

Gordo’s Homemade Ice Cream Bars

Jason’s Deli

Jeannie’s Flan Inc.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Jus Sandwiches

Kitchen 17

Luella’s Gospel Bird

Madame VanderKloot’s Weiner Emporium

Nourish Catering

Seafood City Supermarket (Grill City)

These Wingz?

Warm Belly Bakery

Wood Fire Counter

Food Trucks:

American Glory

Aztec Dave’s Food Truck

Beavers Coffee + Donuts

Big Wang’s Chinese Street Food

Coastline Catering

Da Pizza Dude

Giordano’s

Harold’s Chicken

La Cocinita

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food

Ms. Tittle’s Cupcakes

Pink Flamingo (Flamingo Rum Club)

Pink Taco

The Lifeway Kefir Shop

Three Legged Tacos

Whadda Jerk

TRANSPORTATION:

Metra: Metra is adding trains and making changes to the schedules on some lines this weekend to accommodate people

The commuter rail agency said there will be extra trains on the BNSF line starting Wednesday in downtown Chicago. Additional inbound trains will also be operating along the Union Pacific West Line on Saturday.

The changes will remain in place throughout the five-day event.

If you will be driving to the events, or are trying to avoid it, there will be streets closed off.

Street Closures: The following streets will be closed during the Taste of Chicago until 4 p.m. Monday, July 16.

Columbus, from Monroe to Balbo. Then, from Balbo to Roosevelt. (Balbo will remain open to traffic)

Jackson, from Michigan to Lake Shore Drive

Congress, from Columbus to Congress Parkway semi-circle

Parking: Once you get to the festival, you can park inside of Millennium Garages.

Biking: If you’re thinking of biking to the fest instead, parking is available along the perimeter of Grant and Millennium Park.

ENTERTAINMENT:

If you want to take a break from stuffing your stomach with goodies, you can jam out to some great music! There will be a different artist performing each day of the Taste of Chicago with daily concerts at the Goose Island Stage, and nightlight concerts at Petrillo Music Shell. All of these concerts are free to the public.

Wednesday, July 10: Sunflower Bean, Courtney Barnett

Thursday, July 11: Cultura Profética, Bomba Estéreo

Friday, July 12: Taylor Bennett, De La Soul

Saturday, July 13: Joywave, lovelytheband, The Strumbellas

Sunday, July 14: Bilal, Meshell Ndegeocello, India.Arie