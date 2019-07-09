Dean’s Reviews: ‘The Music Man’ at Goodman Theatre

Posted 9:56 AM, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:57AM, July 9, 2019

CHICAGO — Dean Richards reviews the Tony award-winning musical 'The Music Man,' which is playing at the Goodman Theatre.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.