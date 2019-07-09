Crews on scene for reports of alligator in Humboldt Park lagoon

CHICAGO —Crews are on the scene in Humboldt Park investigating reports of an alligator in the lagoon.

Animal Care and Control has been called to the scene. Several witnesses reported seeing the alligator Tuesday.

City of #Chicago Animal Control authorities are at Humboldt Park, after petiole reportedly spotted an alligator or a crocodile in the lagoon. Officials have not confirmed a reptile is actually there. ⁦@WGNNews⁩ ⁦@WGNMorningNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/lqDwnwpwkA — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) July 9, 2019

So far, authorities are not able to locate the alligator and cannot confirm it. They are asking anyone who sees the alligator to call Animal Control. They are also warning residents to beware around the water and take care with small children and dogs near the water.

Police said they are still investigating.

The beach is currently open and there are no closures. But police are asking people to stay out of the water.

Unusual news day. We've rcvd reports of a possible alligator in Humboldt Park lagoon. Weve notified animal control but have not confirmed this is a legitimate call as of yet. Ofc. Michelle Tannehill is responding to give general safety tips should this be a legitimate incident. pic.twitter.com/RKxLEDnShP — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 9, 2019

One expert is in a row boat searching in the water. pic.twitter.com/1ARjb747CN — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) July 9, 2019

Ren Horst-Ruiz said he was at the lagoon around 6:30 a.m. and took pictures of the alligator he shared with WGN News. He said the animal appeared to be about 4 feet to 5 feet long.