Crews on scene for reports of alligator in Humboldt Park lagoon

Posted 3:09 PM, July 9, 2019, by and , Updated at 03:35PM, July 9, 2019

CHICAGO —Crews are on the scene in Humboldt Park investigating reports of an alligator in the lagoon.

Animal Care and Control has been called to the scene. Several witnesses reported seeing the alligator Tuesday.

So far, authorities are not able to locate the alligator and cannot confirm it.  They are asking anyone who sees the alligator to call Animal Control. They are also warning residents to beware around the water and take care with small children and dogs near the water.

Police said they are still investigating.

The beach is currently open and there are no closures. But police are asking people to stay out of the water.

Ren Horst-Ruiz said he was at the lagoon around 6:30 a.m. and took pictures of the alligator he shared with WGN News.  He said the animal appeared to be about 4 feet to 5 feet long.

 

 

Photo Gallery

 

