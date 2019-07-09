Chicago Scene: Details on USO Barbecue for the Troops

Posted 11:20 AM, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 12:48PM, July 9, 2019

Bill Haggerty, Chicago Automobile Trade Association Chairman

Alison Ruble, President and CEO of the USO of Illinois

Event:

On Saturday, July 13, Chicagoland’s new-car dealers are firing up their grills to host USO Barbecue for the Troops fundraisers. This is due to a partnership by the Chicago Automobile Trade Association – the area’s new-car dealer association – and the USO of Illinois. 2019 marks the seventh consecutive year of the initiative.

  • To find the complete list of new-car dealers hosting USO Barbecue for the Troops events on Saturday, July 13, visit DriveChicago.com.
