Chicago Red Stars to host Team USA’s ‘Welcome Back’ game after cheering on team during World Cup

CHICAGO — The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team captured headlines and the hearts of millions after Sunday’s big World Cup win in France over the Netherlands.

Four of the players on the winning U.S. team — Alyssa Naeher, Julie Ertz, Tierna Davidson and Morgan Brian — played soccer in Chicago, and teammates from their club team, Chicago Red Stars, were rooting them on from their adopted hometown.

The Chicago Red Star players had a team practice that ended right before the championship game began — and what a game it was.

For the women in Chicago biting their nails and watching from across the Atlantic, this was soccer at its finest. filled with great plays, an important victory and a message for the rest of us.

As if the win in France wasn’t exciting enough, as they deplaned on U.S. soil, the team instantly soared to celebrity status.

The team will be treated to a ticker tape parade in New York City on Wednesday followed by a flight to Los Angeles on the same day for an appearance at the ESPYs.

On July 21, the Chicago Red Stars will host the “Welcome Back Game” when the four players who represented the United States will be reunited with the rest of their club players in Chicago and play in the first home game since the World Cup.

Tickets have been cut in half to $7. For more information visit chicagoredstars.com.

A few of the players' teammates spoke to WGN about what it was like cheering on the team.