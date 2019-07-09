Chicago Fire to pay $65.5 million to leave suburban stadium

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 09: A detailed view of a Chicago Fire corner flag is seen in action during a MLS match between the Chicago Fire and Orlando City on March 09, 2019 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire will pay $65.5 million to leave the suburban Chicago stadium that has been the team’s home for more than a decade.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Tribune reported the team has agreed to pay the community of Bridgeview to break its lease at SeatGeek Stadium, which is approximately 15 miles southwest of downtown Chicago.

The agreement calls for the Fire to pay $10 million upfront plus $5 million to upgrade existing soccer facilities near the stadium and the $50.5 million balance through 2036. With the agreement, the Fire won’t play their home matches at SeatGeek Stadium beginning next season but will still be allowed to train there and its youth academy will continue to be based in Bridgeview.

A new home for the team has not been announced. The Fire played at Soldier Field in Chicago from 1991 until 2001 and from 2003 through part of the 2006 season.

