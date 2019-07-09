Author Carson Vaughn talks about his new book “Zoo Nebraska: The Dismantling of an American Dream” 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author and journalist Carson Vaughn came to the studio today to talk about his new book that focuses on the struggle of small town American success. The book "Zoo Nebraska: The Dismantling of an American Dream" follows the life of Dick Haskin, the owner of the Midwest Primate Center. Haskin came from humble beginnings starting with a trailer home and later turning it into an entire zoo which became a popular tourist spot for the town of Royal, Nebraska. Due to greed, power struggles, inept financial dealings, and myriad personality clashes, led to the demise of the zoo.The zoo had finally closed its doors for good in 2005 after the 20 year struggle. Carson Vaughn had followed Haskin's the story in order to show how the American Dream can easily rise and fall. It is the story of a two-decade collapse of a man’s dream.