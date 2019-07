Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Guild is the new one stop pop-up shop for the conscious shopper looking for high end fashion, art, wellness, home and body products, made with sustainable and Fair Trade practices.

Created by a curated selection of trading partners from all over the world, The Guild makes ethically shopping a new kind of retail experience.

The Guild:

1445 W. Webster

Chicago, IL 60614

Now through August 31

theguild.global