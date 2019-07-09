Emmy-winning actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88

Posted 10:08 PM, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:19PM, July 9, 2019

US actor Rip Torn poses during a photocall for the film "Happy Tears" presented in competition of the 59th Berlinale Film Festival on February 11, 2009 in Berlin. The Berlinale is taking place from February 5 to 15, 2009 with 18 productions vying for the coveted Golden Bear for best picture to be awarded February 14. AFP PHOTO JOHN MACDOUGALL (Photo credit should read JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)

LAKEVILLE, Conn. — Award-winning television, film and theater actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88, according to his publicist.

Publicist Rick Miramontez says Torn died Tuesday afternoon at his home with his wife, Amy Wright, and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page by his side. No cause of death was given.

Torn was a free-spirited Texan who overcame his quirky name to become a distinguished actor who won an Emmy late in his career for his comedy turn on TV’s “The Larry Sanders Show.”

Torn made his film debut in 1957 as a former prisoner of war who breaks down at a court-martial in “Time Limit.” Other film credits included “Sweet Bird of Youth,” ”Critics Choice” and “The Cincinnati Kid.”

His career on stage and screen spanned seven decades, ranging from an early career of dark, threatening roles to iconic comedic performances later in life.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.