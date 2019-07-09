4-year-old boy drowns at Robinson Lake Park

Posted 9:56 PM, July 9, 2019, by

HOBART, Ind. — A 4-year-old boy drowned Tuesday at a lake at an Indiana park, according to officials.

Hobart police and fire crews arrived at Robinson Lake Park at 5250 S. Liverpool Rd. Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. after people pulled a boy from the water. Police and bystanders performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The child, who was from Gary, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy has not been identified.

No further information was provided.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.