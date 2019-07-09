× 4-year-old boy drowns at Robinson Lake Park

HOBART, Ind. — A 4-year-old boy drowned Tuesday at a lake at an Indiana park, according to officials.

Hobart police and fire crews arrived at Robinson Lake Park at 5250 S. Liverpool Rd. Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. after people pulled a boy from the water. Police and bystanders performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The child, who was from Gary, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy has not been identified.

No further information was provided.