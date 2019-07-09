3 CPD Officers honored for saving 8-year-old boy’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation honored three Chicago Police Officers for saving the life of an 8-year-old boy.

In June, Chicago Police Field Training Officer Sergio Corona and his two probationary officers, Officers Brendan Lyons and Ravyn Morgan, responded to an injured child call.

Officers applied a tourniquet on the child who was bleeding after being cut on a fence. The act aided in saving the child's life.

The ceremony to honor the three officers took place Tuesday morning at the Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union.