3 CPD Officers honored for saving 8-year-old boy’s life

Posted 11:56 AM, July 9, 2019, by

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation honored three Chicago Police Officers for saving the life of an 8-year-old boy.

In June, Chicago Police Field Training Officer Sergio Corona and his two probationary officers, Officers Brendan Lyons and Ravyn Morgan, responded to an injured child call.

Officers applied a tourniquet on the child who was bleeding after being cut on a fence. The act aided in saving the child's life.

The ceremony to honor the three officers took place Tuesday morning at the Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.