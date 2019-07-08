Was Chicago’s Olympic bid beat by a bribe?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The former governor of Rio De Janeiro claimed he orchestrated $2 million in bribe payments to win the 2016 summer games.

Sergio Cabral was arrested in November 2016 for numerous crimes including corruption and money laundering.

Chicago was unexpectedly knocked out in the first round of voting by members of the International Olympic Committee. Rio also went on to beat Tokyo and Madrid.

It was certainly not the first time the Olympic bidding process has been tainted with claims of corruption.

The Olympic Committee members who the former governor claimed were bribed deny it. The International Olympic Committee released a statement saying it is investigating but the organization it has instituted reforms and has "turned the page."

Chicago’s former chief bid officer, John Murray, joined WGN to discuss the issue.