The Russian band Leonid & Friends brings their Chicago tribute to the U.S.

Leonid & Friends is a band from Moscow that has captured the spirit, musicality and fire of American supergroup Chicago since 2014. Leonid & Friends say they've never seen Chicagop erform live; however, they replicate the band's complex arrangements note for note, through the use of audio recordings and videos to learn the songs. Leonid & Friends are focused on bringing their heartfelt Chicago tribute to the U.S. The band has embarked on their summer tour '19, Back in the USA, which started in New Jersey on June 25 and will finish in Santa Rosa, California on August 10. The band will be stopping in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Chicago, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Leonid & Friends will be performing July 12 at Arcada Theater in St. Charles, Illinois. For more information, visit leonidandf.com.