Leonid & Friends is a band from Moscow that has captured the spirit, musicality and fire of American supergroup Chicago since 2014. Leonid & Friends say they've never seen Chicagop erform live; however, they replicate the band's complex arrangements note for note, through the use of audio recordings and videos to learn the songs. Leonid & Friends are focused on bringing their heartfelt Chicago tribute to the U.S. The band has embarked on their summer tour '19, Back in the USA, which started in New Jersey on June 25 and will finish in Santa Rosa, California on August 10. The band will be stopping in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Chicago, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Leonid & Friends will be performing July 12 at Arcada Theater in St. Charles, Illinois. For more information, visit leonidandf.com.
The Russian band Leonid & Friends brings their Chicago tribute to the U.S.
-
Heavy metal band Megadeth to open, Reba McEntire to close Illinois State Fair
-
Enhanced threat of severe storms Monday afternoon, evening across Chicago area
-
Years after death, Chicago firefighter honored with special 9/11 memorial
-
Country singer Earl Thomas Conley dies at 77
-
Chicago population is declining, census data show
-
-
Man finds wedding ring tied to fish in Lake Michigan, original owner says it’s cursed
-
Cary Elwes, Dacre Montgomery on being part of the life-changing ‘Stranger Things’ season 3 franchise
-
Some risk for severe storms here – but to occur late at night in a weaker mode
-
“Know Your Chicago Cubs” trivia with Rick Kaempfer
-
Clearing over most of the area after showers/thunderstorms move off to the east
-
-
Mother discovers memorial tree to late daughter chopped down
-
The Right Now performs live
-
Venezuelans in Chicago watch news of upheaval with anxiety, hope