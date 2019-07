KANEVILLE, Ill. — A small plane has crash-landed on I-88 near Kaneville, Illinois.

The plane landed in the westbound lanes near Mile Marker 102 and the Kane and DeKalb County line.

WB I-88: #Skycam9 is on the scene of the plane vs. car crash near the Kane/DeKalb Co Line… Left lane BLOCKED & crews will block the right lane when needed (but right now, looks like traffic gets through) pic.twitter.com/A8cpzkaQzC — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) July 8, 2019

The plane may have struck a pickup truck.

Initial reports indicate the pilot has an ankle injury and the driver of the pickup is o-k.

The crash is causing delays and backups and portions of westbound I-88 is closed.

WB I-88: A crash near the Kane/DeKalb Co Line BLOCKS the left lane, with the right lane intermittently closed (and yes, this crash involves a small plane) pic.twitter.com/Q6VoiuzdJb — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) July 8, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for details.