Sister Mary Jo Sobieck up for ESPY for epic pitch at Chicago White Sox game

CHICAGO – Sister Mary Jo Sobieck, a Marian Catholic High School theology teacher, is known for her epic pitch at a Chicago White Sox game last year.

Sports fans loved this moment and now, Sobieck is up for an ESPY award for Best Viral Sports Video. She will be attending the award show on Wednesday.

Since her pitch at the Chicago White Sox game, she has been to a number of other games to give the first pitch.

Sobieck talked about how when she was growing up in Minnesota, she lived across the street from a baseball field. Sobieck said her nine siblings, neighborhood kids and herself would play sports together almost every day. She even said she could pitch 76 mph in junior high.

You can vote for Best Viral Video and other categories here.