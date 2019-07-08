× No start for Lucas Giolito as the 2019 All-Star Game lineups are announced

CLEVELAND – It would have been nearly impossible to think of it as a possibility just a few months ago, but the chance was there for the White Sox’s best pitcher to kick off the midsummer classic.

But in the end, Lucas Giolito was beaten out by another outstanding pitcher for the American League for the honor.

On Monday, manager Alex Cora announced that Justin Verlander of the Astros will be the starter for the league ahead of Golito for Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Verlander is 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA for Houston as he makes his eighth appearance in the game.

Giolito was a candidate for the start after a breakthrough first half in which he went 11-3 with a 3.15 ERA. In May, he was named the American League Pitcher of the Month after going 5-0 with a 1.74 ERA and at one point won nine-straight games in the first half.

This will be Giolito’s first All-Star game as he joins first baseman Jose Abreu and James McCann on the American League roster.

Meanwhile, a pair of Cubs found out where they’ll bat in manager Dave Roberts’ lineup for the National League on Tuesday. Javier Baez, the starting shortstop, will bat second while catcher Willson Contreras bats seventh.

Third baseman Kris Bryant was chosen as a reserve for the game.