Lunchbreak: Lamb and Swiss Chard Dolmas with Green Strawberry Cacik & details on the 18th Annual Green City Market Chef BBQ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Chris Pandel, Executive Chef/Partner Cira

Cira Chicago

200 N. Green Street, Chicago, IL

https://cirachicago.com/

Event:

18th Annual Green City Market Chef BBQ

July 18th, 2019

5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. CDT

South End of Lincoln Park

(approximately 1817 N. Clark)

Chicago, IL 60614

https://www.greencitymarket.org

http://GCMBBQ.eventbrite.com

Recipe:

Lamb and Swiss Chard Dolmas with Green Strawberry Cacik

Ingredients:

Swiss Chard and Lamb Dolma

8ea Swiss Chard Leaves, Cleaned and Blanched

Filling:

4oz (about ¾ cup) Ground Lamb

1T Minced Shallot

1T Cooked Bulgur Wheat

1tsp Mint, Chopped

1tsp Spice Mix (Turmeric, Coriander, cinnamon, fenugreek)

1tsp Olive Oil

1tsp Kosher Salt

1ea Lemon, Zest and Juice

Method:

-cook ground lamb in olive oil over medium heat until cooked through

-remove fat from cooked lamb and cool

-toss lamb with remaining ingredients and season to taste

-roll 1oz of lamb filling into blanched and dried swiss chard leaves (No stem)

-serve chilled

Green Strawberry Cacik

Ingredients:

½ Cup Yogurt

½ Cup Green Strawberries, Slivered

¼ Cup Shallot, Minced

2T Olive Oil

1T Fresh Dill, Chopped

1T Fresh Mint, Chopped

1pinch Aleppo Pepper

1ea Lemon, Juice and Zest

1tsp Kosher Salt

-Combine all ingredients and allow to stand one hour before eating