Lunchbreak: Lamb and Swiss Chard Dolmas with Green Strawberry Cacik & details on the 18th Annual Green City Market Chef BBQ

Chef Chris Pandel, Executive Chef/Partner Cira
Cira Chicago
200 N. Green Street, Chicago, IL
Event:
18th Annual Green City Market Chef BBQ
July 18th, 2019
5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. CDT
South End of Lincoln Park
(approximately 1817 N. Clark)
Chicago, IL 60614
https://www.greencitymarket.org
Recipe:
Lamb and Swiss Chard Dolmas with Green Strawberry Cacik
Ingredients:
Swiss Chard and Lamb Dolma
8ea Swiss Chard Leaves, Cleaned and Blanched
Filling:
4oz (about ¾ cup) Ground Lamb
1T Minced Shallot
1T Cooked Bulgur Wheat
1tsp Mint, Chopped
1tsp Spice Mix (Turmeric, Coriander, cinnamon, fenugreek)
1tsp Olive Oil
1tsp Kosher Salt
1ea Lemon, Zest and Juice
Method:
-cook ground lamb in olive oil over medium heat until cooked through
-remove fat from cooked lamb and cool
-toss lamb with remaining ingredients and season to taste
-roll 1oz of lamb filling into blanched and dried swiss chard leaves (No stem)
-serve chilled
Green Strawberry Cacik
Ingredients:
½ Cup Yogurt
½ Cup Green Strawberries, Slivered
¼ Cup Shallot, Minced
2T Olive Oil
1T Fresh Dill, Chopped
1T Fresh Mint, Chopped
1pinch Aleppo Pepper
1ea Lemon, Juice and Zest
1tsp Kosher Salt
-Combine all ingredients and allow to stand one hour before eating