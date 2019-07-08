Lauren Magiera previews the 2019 MLB All-Star Game on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's an even representation of All-Stars for the Windy City in 2019.

The Cubs have three players in the Midsummer Classic - including starters Javier Baez and Willson Contreras. No starters for the White Sox, but Jose Abreu, Lucas Giolito, and James McCann are on the American League squad for Tuesday's All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Lauren Magiera of WGN News previewed the game live from Cleveland on Monday's Sports Feed, discussing players on each team on workout day. She also discussed one very unique menu item at Progressive Field with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch their discussion in the video above.