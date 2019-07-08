Indiana toddler dies after falling from cruise ship in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — An 18-month-old Indiana girl has died after falling out of a window of a cruise ship on Sunday docked in Puerto Rico, authorities said.

The girl’s grandfather, Salvatorre Anello, was holding her outside a window on the ‘Freedom of the Seas’ cruise ship, a Royal Caribbean International line. The grandfather said he accidentally lost his grip and dropped her from an 11th story window.

The South Bend Police Department expressed their condolences on Facebook, saying the father of the child is an officer at their department.

Royal Caribbean Cruises called it a tragic incident and said they were helping the family. They declined additional comment.

The Department of Public Safety of Puerto Rico tweeted a statement about the incident. Translated from Spanish, the statement says, ” We regret the sad event that occurred on the cruise ship Freedom of the Seas and we stand in solidarity with the family of the girl that died.”

Lamentamos el triste suceso ocurrido en el crucero Freedom of the Seas y nos solidarizamos con la familia de la niña que falleció. Personal de @PRPDNoticias y Ciencias Forenses atienden la situación junto a @DeptEstadoPR, @DeptoFamiliaPR, @Justicia_PR, @PuertosPR y @CTPuertoRico — D.S.P. (@DSPnoticias) July 8, 2019

Police are investigating this incident.