HARVEY, Ill. -- A fatal shooting investigation is underway outside a bar in Harvey.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Monday outside the "Let's Play Sports Bar" on Dixie Highway.

One person was shot and killed in the shooting. The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

Police are in the process of interviewing people in the bar's parking lot.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.