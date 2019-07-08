Fatal crash in front of Loyola University Chicago, sign partially destroyed

CHICAGO — A man was killed in a crash in front of the Loyola University Chicago sign Monday morning.

The accident happened just before 3 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Sheridan.

Chicago police confirm that a man was killed on impact. No further information has been provided at this time.

The “Chicago” portion of the university sign is missing after the wreckage. The vehicle remains on scene for investigation.

Sheridan is closed from Broadway to Granville. CTA is rerouting the No. 136, No. 147, and No. 151 buses.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

