Chicago Tribune Sports Editor and soccer writer Jeremy Mikula was in- studio today discussing Sunday's 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final and the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final. The U.S. Women National team took on the Netherlands Women National team beating them with a 2-0 win, while the U.S. Men's team lost the Gold Cup to Mexico. When asked about what direction the U.S. Men's Soccer team is headed , Mikula was a bit drawn back. "This was not Mexico's strongest team and the U.S. Men could not beat them. Whereas this is a pretty strong U.S. side so next World Cup will be pretty interesting for them." The Ticker Tape Parade for the U.S. Women's National team will take place Wednesday July 10th, in New York City at 8:30 a.m. CDT.
Chicago Tribune Sports Editor and soccer writer Jeremy Mikula talks FIFA World Cup Final and CONCACAF Gold Cup!
