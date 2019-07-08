68 shot, 5 fatally, over long Fourth of July weekend in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police will meet Monday to review their strategies for handling the violence over the long Fourth of July weekend.

Sixty-eight people were shot, five fatally, in Chicago from Thursday to Sunday night.

Among those killed was 22-year-old Akeelah Addison, who is the niece of the woman killed by a CTA train while retrieving her phone from the tracks, according to the Chicago Tribune. Police said Addison was at a party celebrating Fourth of July when a man shot her in the head just before 3 a.m. Friday in the 4200 block of South Wells Street in Fuller Park.

In another shooting Friday, 40-year-old Tory Terry was killed. Terry was fatally shot near the CTA Laramie Green Line station in the city's Austin neighborhood.

A 65 year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot several times, including in the face.

Five people were shot in Woodlawn on Friday. Another four people were shot on 56th and Paulina in West Englewood on Sunday.

Also this holiday weekend, although not apart of the shooting totals, was the fiasco that followed Thursday's fireworks show at Navy Pier. Three people were stabbed, and more than a dozen people were trampled as a result of what police are calling a gang altercation.

More than 1500 officers worked overtime in order to try to prevent violence this holiday weekend.

CPD Supt. Johnson is expected to discuss the weekend violence sometime after 10 a.m. Monday.