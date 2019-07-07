× White Sox Game Notes For Sunday vs. Chicago

*Both regular catchers are All-Stars this year. James McCann is the first Sox catcher to be an All-Star since A.J. Pierzynski in 2006. Wilson Contreras, who played in last year’s All-Star Game, is the second Cubs catcher to be an All Star in back-to-back seasons, along with Gabby Hartnett, who was an All-Star for six straight seasons from 1933-38. This is the second time the Sox and Cubs have each had an All- Star catcher, along with 1937 with Gabby Hartnett and Luke Sewell.

*Since the Cubs began a six-game road trip in late May, they have been one of the worst teams while away from home at 6-15. Only Toronto is worse in that span.

*Since their World Series season, the Cubs have outscored the White Sox by 36 runs. Only the Indians (vs. Reds) have outscored an interleague opponent by more runs over that span (+53).

*The all-time regular-season series between the Cubs and Sox has the Sox slightly ahead at 61-60. The Cubs have outhomered the Sox, 150-149.