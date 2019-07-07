× US Women’s team crowned world champion after 2-0 win over the Netherlands

When a World Cup novice is faced with a foe as experienced and ruthless as the USWNT, the outcome is almost inevitable and so it was on a muggy afternoon in Lyon when the reigning world champion defended its title with a comfortable 2-0 win over the Netherlands.

Competing in its first World Cup final, few gave the Dutch hope. The reigning European champion it may be, but it had not yet come up against the best team in the world, the dominant force of its generation.

The Netherlands held on for over an hour but eventually folded under the pressure with a Megan Rapinoe penalty and a Rose Lavelle thunderbolt securing the US a second successive and fourth world title.