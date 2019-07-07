Sunday Brunch: Blueberry Muffin Batter French Toast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The chef from Holt's in Park Ridge showed us how to prepare our Blueberry Muffin Batter French Toast.

RECIPE: BLUEBERRY MUFFIN BATTER FRENCH TOAST

French Toast Base

483g Butter

840g Sugar

6 Whole Eggs

15g Vanilla Bean Paste

939g AP Flour

8.5g Baking Soda

8.5g Baking Powder

10g Salt

741g Sour Cream

750g Frozen Blueberries

Egg Wash

4 Large Eggs

1.5 Cups Half + Half

.5 Teaspoon Ground Nutmeg

.5 Teaspoon Ground Cinnamon

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

Pinch Salt

Method : Preheat oven and whisk together all dry ingredients in a bowl and set aside. In a large mixing bowl fitted with a paddle attachment mix butter and sugar. Cream together until light + fluffy, about 3-4 minutes. Add vanilla paste and 2 eggs at a time until well combined. Scrape down the bottom and sides of the bowl to ensure complete incorporation. In 3 additions, alternate dry ingredients and sour cream. When adding the final amount of flour, mix on low until almost combined. Fold in frozen blueberries.

Line a large sheet pan and spray with Pam. Fill the sheet pan with the batter, about 2 inches in depth. Bake at 375 for 18-24 minutes or until golden brown.

*You can make this batter before hand, just make sure not to add the blueberries until you’re ready to bake. (They will turn the batter blue).

HONEY WHIPPED RICOTTA

12oz of Whipped Ricotta Cheese

2oz Honey

Method : Mix together well. Apply 1oz inbetween each piece of stacked toast.

FRESH WHIPPED CREAM

1 Cup Chilled Heavy Whipping Cream.

2 Tablespoons Granulated Sugar

.5 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

Method : In a bowl combine all ingredients. Whip with a hand blender until you get your desired texture. For the whipping cream, colder the better. You can also use the same recipe for an ISI dispenser.

BERRIES + BANANAS

6-8 Fresh Strawberries (Hulled + Sliced)

1 Banana (Sliced)

FINAL ASSEMBLY METHOD : Take 3 (5x5) inch pieces of French Toast, dredge them in a traditional eggwash (Recipe Above), and finish on the griddle for 5 minutes. Remove from griddle to begin final plating. In between each piece spread the honey whipped ricotta to use as “glue” for your stack of French Toast. Once all 3 pieces are stacked, top with berries and bananas. Apply the whipped cream, a sprinkle of powdered sugar and then serve immediately.