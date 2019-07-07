Saturday heat/humidity gave way to cooler less humid air
-
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
-
Temps surge to 85-deg Saturday—Chicago’s warmest, most humid weather to date in 2019 & the warmest set of weekend highs since Sept; scattered t-storms to “bubble up” in Sat afternoon’s warmth; more numerous t-storms Sat.night/Sunday
-
Cooling lake winds linger Saturday—but a northbound surge of warmth & humidity is on the way; the muggy tropical air is to fuel t-storm clusters while setting the stage for Chicago’s longest string consecutive 80s in 10 months
-
One more muggy day before a cooler weekend
-
Friday’s heat & humidity fuel hail-producing late day t-storms; the expanding dome of hot air aloft to reduce t-storm development/coverage this weekend—heat’s to hold well into next week tempered on area beaches by easterly “lake breezes”
-
-
June-level warmth is possible later this week
-
Strengthening “NNE” winds to dial heat/humidity down while churning Lake Michigan starting Saturday afternoon; waves build to 2-5 ft. Sat night; the most comfortable humidities in 2 weeks due later tonight & Sunday; heat’s back mid-week
-
T-storms to flare over 40-60% of the Chicago area in hot, moisture-rich air through Friday night—but heat relief looms; “NNE” winds over coming weekend to reduce heat/humidity noticeably; southern Alaska broils in historic 90-degree heat
-
Quiet, milder Tuesday weather yields to rainy spells and strengthening “NNE” winds Wed. p.m./night beneath north flank of intensifying downstate storm; temps here to take a hit—but warmer, more humid pattern due for the weekend; area’s first hot spell of 2019 late next week?
-
Warm, humid tropical air on the way—multi-day 80-degree spell begins Wed; Tuesday showers to scatter late day then return with thunder & downpours on a warm front late Tue night; SSW winds extinguish lakeside cooling Wed through Fri
-
-
100-degree heat index and scattered showers/thunderstorms expected this afternoon/evening
-
High pressure ridging aloft holds; heat/humidity continue
-
Tuesday’s 92°, hottest of 2019, bakes Chicago amid stifling humidities and local triple-digit heat indices; the heat/ humidity combo fuels thundery deluges yielding nearly a half month’s rainfall in the hardest-hit locations