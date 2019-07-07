Pregnant woman and man stabbed in the Loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two people were hospitalized after being stabbed Saturday night in the Loop.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the first block of East Washington Street.

Chicago police said a fight broke out among a group of six people after a car pretending to be their ride share offered them a ride.

The driver of the car ended up stabbing a 26-year-old man, and a pregnant woman in her late twenties.

A witness said the driver of the car was trying to rob the woman saying, “Give me everything you got,” before he stabbed her.

The woman was in critical condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

No one is in custody, although police say they know who the driver was.