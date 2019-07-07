Alex Randell, a high school wrestler from the northern suburbs is moving into elite status in his weight class... but the real story for Alex is what motivates him-- a story of persistence, perserverence, and love. We hear it from Josh Frydman.
Local HS wrestler inspired by his brother
