Have temperatures ever reached 100 degrees in Alaska?

I heard that Anchorage just set an all-time record high of 90. Has it ever hit 100 in Alaska?

— Bill Dykes

It has happened, but just once. Alaska’s lone 100-degree day occurred more than a century ago, when the thermometer peaked at 100 on June 27, 1915, at Fort Yukon in the east central part of the state. That record high, in combination with the station’s all-time low of minus 78, gives Fort Yukon the nation’s largest range of temperature extremes at 178 degrees. Compare that to the world’s largest range of extremes of 189 degrees recorded at Verkhoyansk, Russia, in eastern Siberia, with a record high of 99 and an all-time low of minus 90. Chicago’s temperature range stands at 132 degrees from a high of 105 on July 24, 1934, to a low of minus 27 on Jan. 20, 1985, a testament to the city’s robust continental climate.