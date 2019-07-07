Fire at New Parie Hotel displaces dozens of residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A fire tore through a transient hotel on the West Side Saturday night, forcing those staying there to spend the night on the streets. Now neighbors in the East Garfield park neighborhood are stepping in to help.

A fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the New Parie Hotel, and the five story building was evacuated. Dozens of tenants were displaced, and three people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

There was no water or electricity in the building on Sunday. The Red Cross arrived after the fire to give residents blankets and other items.

Gloria Austin, a community advocate said they were given water and granola bars. She said it wasn’t enough.

"You have 75 people traumatized, losing possessions, can’t access their units for water, medicine, wallets, even cell phones,” she said.

WGN’s attempts to reach YJS Corporation, the company that manages the building, were unsuccessful.

“They just paid rent. We were told it's not refundable. How can they put down a deposit anywhere else when their rent was given for the whole month of July? It's not habitable,” Austin said.

Catholic Charities offered to help put residents up in an overnight shelter, but residents are looking for a permanent home.

They said no one from the city, or building management, has stepped in to help.

The residents also reached out to 27th Ward Ald. Walter Burnett, who they said has not been out to assess the situation.

WGN has not heard back from the mayor’s office or the alderman’s office.