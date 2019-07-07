6 furry candidates in the running for Pet Mayor of Edgewater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The city recently elected a new mayor but there’s another election on the North Side that’s barking up a storm.

Six furry candidates are in the running for “Pet Mayor of Edgewater.” The neighborhood, which is known as one of the most pet friendly in the city, is running the election to help raise money for the Care For Real Pet Pantry.

Chicagoans can vote as many times as they want. Each vote costs $1, and part of the funds go to the Care For Real Pet pantry which feeds over 3,000 animals a year.

“There’s a lot of under-resourced people in the Edgewater area who love their pets just like their family and sometimes they’ll forfeit their own meal to feed their pets so we would like to help them,” Patti Colandrea, who runs Bark Bark Club, said.

Thirty-nine candidates originally applied. Colandrea is the party boss of the “paw-litical” election.

“Edgewater has decided it needs its own pet mayor,” she said. “We really want to talk about the diversify of the neighborhood and when you talk about diversity, you should talk about the family members that have four legs.”

The runoff now consists of the final six — four dogs, one cat and a goat.

Pax, the only goat in the race, is an extremely fun-loving guy who, according to his candidate profile, is looking forward to helping promote Edgewater as an inclusive neighborhood.

Titus is the only feline in the race and is keeping a low profile, but wants his voice heard.

The field of canine candidates is impressive, Winston, Wrigley, Ballew and Bug are all competing for the title.

Bug is the only female candidate still in the race. She says she’s all about pet-friendly businesses and pet-friendly spaces.

For more information about the candidates visit edgewater.org.