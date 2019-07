× 2 CPD officers and 1 man injured in crash

CHICAGO — Three people, including two Chicago police officers, are in the hospital after a crash on the West Side.

The officers were heading southbound in an unmarked SUV in the 400 block of Central Avenue.

A man in a Chrysler sedan hit them at the intersection of Race and Central.

All three are in stable condition.

Police said alcohol appears to have played a role in the crash.