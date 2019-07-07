× 12-year-old accidentally shot himself while playing with father’s gun: police

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand while he was playing with his father’s gun, according to Chicago police.

Police said the boy was in the 9500 block of South Calumet Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Sunday when he shot himself in the left hand. The boy was self-transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

The boy originally told police he was in the alley when he heard a gunshot and then felt pain in his hand. Police said a handgun and spent casing were found inside a vehicle in the alley. The boy later told detectives he was playing with his father’s gun and accidentally shot himself while inside the vehicle.

Police said a person of interest was being questioned.

No further information was provided.