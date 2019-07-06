Woman, 51, killed in Lawndale hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A 51-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by a black sedan Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.

Annie Johnson was standing on the street in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue about 12:49 a.m.

Someone driving southbound in a black sedan “at a high rate of speed” hit her, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Johnson was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said. She lived in Lawndale.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene, and was later taken into custody.

Charges are pending.