White Sox promoting Luis Robert to Triple-A Charlotte

CHICAGO – Rick Hahn dropped a bomb to kick off the second leg of the Crosstown Classic.

Hahn announced the Sox are promoting prized prospect Luis Robert to Triple-A Charlotte after Sunday’s All-Star Futures Game.

“In terms of what that means for his future or larger questions about his timeline to Chicago, quite frankly, it’s premature to speculate along those lines. You’ve heard me say, going back to spring training, about Luis and this season, the two primary goals for him were really – one, get him through the season healthy and two, ideally at age 21 acclimate himself well in the Double-A Southern League and perform well at that level. Knock on wood, the first part has held true so far and for the second, we feel like he has done a great job so far this year. He’s ready for that next challenge. In terms of his future timeline and path to Chicago, let’s take the next logical step in his development and see how Triple-A goes and we’ll go from there.”

Robert has played in 153 minor league games for the White Sox organization since 2017, putting up a .317 batting average, 40 doubles, 19 home runs, 84 RBI, and 56 stolen bases.