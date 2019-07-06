× Strong thunderstorms this afternoon – Beach Hazards and Lakeshore Flooding this evening/overnight

Strong thunderstorms with wind gusts in excess of 40 mph, possible small hail and brief heavy downpours are likely to occur mainly south of Interstate-80 this afternoon as we transition from a unstable high-dewpoint air mass into cooler drier high pressure air invading from the north. Storms will be moving east-southeast about 20 mph with conditions improving rapidly this evening.

Beach Hazards and Lakeshore Flooding will occur from 4PM CDT this afternoon through the overnight hours. Increasingly strong northeast winds will generate 3 to 6-foot waves along the near shore waters of Lake Michigan, and with water near record high levels, flooding is likely in flood-prone areas. The strong winds/waves will also generate swimming hazard rip and structural currents.