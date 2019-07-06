× Southern California shaken by second earthquake

RIDGECREST, Cal. (CNN) — A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake swayed buildings and cracked foundations in Southern California on Friday night, sending terrified residents sleeping on the streets a day after another temblor hit.

The latest earthquake Friday struck 11 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the US Geological Survey. It was five times bigger than Thursday’s 6.4 -magnitude earthquake, also centered near Ridgecrest, CNN Meteorologist Brandon Miller said.

Gas leaks caused structure fires throughout Ridgecrest, residents reported water main breaks, and the power and communications were out in some areas, Mark Ghilarducci, Director of California Governors’ Office of Emergency Management, said.

Several injuries were reported, according to Kern County spokeswoman Megan Person.

About 130 residents from Bakersfield and Trona were staying in a temporary shelter, Person said.