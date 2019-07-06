Police investigate death of a 10-month-old as child abuse case in Uptown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old who had hemorrhaging to the brain area on June 29 in the Uptown neighborhood.

The baby was allegedly found abused around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment on the corner of Magnolia Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue. Chicago police said the 10-month-old boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital on June 29 and later died of his injuries.

The Chicago Special Victims Unit is investigating the death as a case of child abuse.

Neighbors who live near the apartment say they're shocked and disturbed by what police said is the killing of an infant.

Brittany Moore, a mother of two, said there were no outward warning signs that something was wrong in the building. "'It's really heartbreaking and it just kind of makes me think about my daughter," Moore said. "She's one. I just hope that family's OK."

A Department of Children and Family Services official said they have no past record of contact with this child's family. DCFS is also investigating this death as a case of child abuse.

It is unclear who is responsible for the child's injuries. Police said they have not arrested anyone yet, but are continuing to conduct interviews and collect evidence in the case.

Moore said she hopes police find justice for the 10-month-old.